Flames' Mike Smith: Draws third straight start
Smith is set to tend the twine against the Kings on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith has a 2-2-0 record in his last four games, but he's only given up six goals in that span. The Kings are coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks on Saturday, but will likely find it more difficult against a Flames team that hasn't conceded more than twice in their last five outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...