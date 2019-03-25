Smith is set to tend the twine against the Kings on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith has a 2-2-0 record in his last four games, but he's only given up six goals in that span. The Kings are coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks on Saturday, but will likely find it more difficult against a Flames team that hasn't conceded more than twice in their last five outings.