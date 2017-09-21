Flames' Mike Smith: Eager to face former club Friday

Smith will start against his former Coyotes team Friday, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

Smith's debut with the Flames didn't go over well, as the puck traveled past him four times on 13 shots in a split-squad contest against the Oilers on Monday. However, the 12th-year veteran acknowledged that he wishes to play in this next contest against the old employer. Smith appeared in 312 games with the 'Yotes, having produced a 310-128-132 record, 2.69 GAA and .916 save percentage with the team from the desert.