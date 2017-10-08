Flames' Mike Smith: Earns first win with new team

Smith stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's win over the Jets.

Smith was fantastic in the season opener against Edmonton, but couldn't get the victory, so this marks his first win in a Flames uniform. The veteran should see a heavy workload this season behind a young Calgary team looking to get back into the playoffs. Smith averaged a .915 save percentage over his last two seasons with Arizona and can be one of the most dominant goaltenders in the game when he's at his best. Make sure you use him well.