Smith stopped 17 of 19 shots in a 4-2 win over the Islanders on Wednesday.

Smith wasn't busy in this contest, as the Flames controlled the pace of play in the first two periods. Smith improved to 17-11-2 with a 3.02 GAA and a .892 save percentage. With wins in three straight games, Smith has regained the starting role from David Rittich and will likely man the crease versus the Ducks on Friday.

