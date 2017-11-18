Flames' Mike Smith: Ekes out overtime win
Smith set aside 35 of 39 shots from host Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, hanging on for 5-4 overtime victory.
Smith dug himself a 3-1 hole in the first period, but he'd get bailed out by Sean Monahan, who notched his first career hat trick, as well as overtime goal-supplier Michael Frolik. This was the 10th win of the season for Smith, who was making his return from an upper-body injury.
