Smith allowed three goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Smith didn't get a lot of support in this contest, but allowing a goal in each period didn't help his cause either. Smith finished with a 23-16-2 record, as well as a 2.73 GAA and an .898 save percentage. Neither Smith nor David Rittich has a firm grasp on the starting job heading into the playoffs, but Rittich seems the most likely to get the nod for Game 1 against the Avalanche.