Smith is expected to sign with the Oilers when free agency begins, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Smith struggled for most of the 2018-19 season with Calgary, posting a .898 save percentage and 2.73 GAA. The 37-year-old would likely be in a backup role behind Mikko Koskinen if he joins Edmonton, though he could split time as he did with David Rittich last season.