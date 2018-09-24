Flames' Mike Smith: Expected to play whole game Monday

Smith figures to play the full 60 minutes against the Jets on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

While there is a logjam of netminders behind him competing for the backup job, the No. 1 role in Calgary is firmly in Smith's hands, despite a 25-22-6 record with a 2.65 GAA last season. In fact, the veteran hasn't posted a sub 2.50 GAA since 2011-12 (2.21 GAA) when he was with the then Phoenix Coyotes.