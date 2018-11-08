Flames' Mike Smith: Experiencing weird start
Smith allowed three goals on 24 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old has experienced a really tough start to 2018-19, and it's not getting any better. He owns an .872 save percentage this season and an .856 save percentage in the last six games. His season GAA also sits at 3.66. Weirdly, Smith still has a 5-5-1 record with those numbers. In seasons past, owners haven't been able to count on Smith for wins, but his save percentage has always been respectable. Early in 2018-19, his value has been the exact opposite.
