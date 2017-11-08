Flames' Mike Smith: Exploited by Canucks in loss
Smith allowed five goals on 21 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Canucks.
Smith has had a strong start with the Flames, but this was simply a miserable outing. The 35-year-old has now given up nine goals in his last two outings, bringing his save percentage down to .923 on the year. Smith is locked into the starting role and should bounce back, so we wouldn't be too concerned. The Flames will likely give him the chance to work through his current struggles, so don't hesitate to keep inserting him in your lineup.
More News
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Named starter against Canucks•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Prevails in bonus hockey•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Called upon for Sunday start•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Stops 43 in overtime win•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Patrolling crease against Penguins•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Records 30 saves in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...