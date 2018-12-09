Smith allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Predators on Saturday.

The veteran goaltender laid a bit of a stinker but still won earlier this week, and that's been his only poor performance since Thanksgiving. Smith has won six straight posting a .936 save percentage and a 1.59 GAA. Unfortunately, Smith had such a bad start to the regular season, his season save percentage still sits below .900 and his GAA is hovering around 2.85. At least he's now rewarding those owners who stuck with him through the terrible start.