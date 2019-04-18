Flames' Mike Smith: Faces another barrage
Smith made 49 saves on 52 shots, but took the loss in a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Avalanche in Wednesday's Game 4.
Smith has stopped 99 shots in the last two games, but he has nothing to show for it with a pair of losses. With the Flames down 3-1 in the series, it would be justified for coach Bill Peters to turn to David Rittich for a change of pace, but none of Smith's losses have truly been his fault. No starter for Friday's Game has been confirmed at this time.
