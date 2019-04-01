Smith allowed three goals on 15 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Smith was fortunate his offense was able to bail him out, as he picked up one of his sloppier wins of the year. Smith improved to 23-15-2 with a 2.72 GAA and an .898 save percentage. The win locked up the Western Conference for the Flames, who will likely use the final week of the season to see which of Smith or David Rittich will have the hot hand heading into the playoffs. Expect Rittich in goal for Monday's game against the Kings.