Flames' Mike Smith: Facing Blackhawks Sunday
Smith will guard the goal in Sunday's home game against Chicago, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith has played well recently, posting an impressive 2.06 GAA and .939 save percentage in his last three appearances, but he's compiled an underwhelming 1-2-0 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his comrades. The 35-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 15th win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Blackhawks club that's 8-9-3 on the road this season.
