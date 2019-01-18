Flames' Mike Smith: Facing Detroit
Smith will guard the cage in Friday's home game against the Red Wings, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith was razor sharp in his last start Sunday against Arizona, stopping 22 of 23 shots en route to a convincing 7-1 victory. The veteran backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 14th win of the season in a home matchup with a Detroit team that's 8-11-3 on the road this campaign.
