Flames' Mike Smith: Facing Montreal

Smith will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Canadiens, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith was solid in his last start Sunday against San Jose, stopping 26 of 28 shots, but he ultimately suffered his sixth defeat of the campaign due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The veteran netminder will look to stay sharp and snap his two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Canadiens squad that's averaging 3.00 goals per game on the road this season, 11th in the NHL.