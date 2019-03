Smith let in four goals on 23 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

The Flames honored Jarome Iginla by retiring his number before the game, but the Minnesota team spoiled the party after the puck dropped. Smith's record fell to 19-11-2 with a 2.89 GAA and a .897 save percentage after the defeat. The Maple Leafs come to town Monday for a battle between the third and fourth best offenses in the league. Needless to say, either Smith or David Rittich is a risky play for that matchup.