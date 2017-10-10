Flames' Mike Smith: Finally ends team's drought in Anaheim

Smith turned aside all 43 shots in a 2-0 shutout victory in Anaheim on Monday.

Not only was this Smith's first shutout in a Flames jersey, but he also spearheaded the team's first win at Honda Center in nearly 14 years -- a span of 25 games. He's faced a ton of rubber (115 shots) while starting all three games for his new squad, providing solid early returns for those that opted to roll with the former Coyote in 2017-18.