Flames' Mike Smith: Gearing up to face Chicago
Smith will tend twine in Saturday's home game against the Blackhawks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith is preparing for a showdown against a Chicago club that ranks eighth in the league in road scoring at 2.88 goals per contest. The Blackhawks also average 33.1 shots per affair, and with further consideration to Calgary's leaky defense, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Smith flailing all over the crease in the upcoming contest. He possesses a 20-15-6 record, 2.50 GAA and .922 save percentage through 43 games.
