Flames' Mike Smith: Gets back in win column Tuesday
Smith turned away 28 of 30 shots in Tuesday's shootout win over the Predators.
Smith returned to the win column after picking up losses in each of his last two starts. The veteran has played quite well since arriving in Calgary, posting a .928 save percentage in nine appearances. Smith will be relied on heavily as the starter for the Flames, so take full advantage. He's shown in the past with his workhorse tendencies and quality rate stats that he can be one of the better fantasy goaltenders in the game.
