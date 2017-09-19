Flames' Mike Smith: Gets burned in exhibition debut

Smith surrendered four goals on 13 shots in Monday night's split-squad game against the Oilers.

In June, the Flames traded the rights to goalie Chad Johnson, defenseman Brandon Hickey and a conditional 2018 draft pick for Smith, who had a quarter of his salary picked up by the Coyotes. This was an inauspicious debut for the Ontario native, and while it's ill-advised to read too much into preseason stats, those with keeper shares in Smith probably want to forget about his lackluster 2016-17 campaign as soon as possible, as he went 19-26-9 with a 2.92 GAA and .914 save percentage. Flames coach Glen Gulutzan isn't sounding the panic alarm just yet. "I'm not going to judge," he said. "It's really early. It's a little different for goalies. They see three practices, and if you think of all of their skates in the summer, it's pretty tough for them when guys are playing shinny hockey ... so it's good to get them minutes."