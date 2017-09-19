Flames' Mike Smith: Gets burned in exhibition debut
Smith surrendered four goals on 13 shots in Monday night's split-squad game against the Oilers.
In June, the Flames traded the rights to goalie Chad Johnson, defenseman Brandon Hickey and a conditional 2018 draft pick for Smith, who had a quarter of his salary picked up by the Coyotes. This was an inauspicious debut for the Ontario native, and while it's ill-advised to read too much into preseason stats, those with keeper shares in Smith probably want to forget about his lackluster 2016-17 campaign as soon as possible, as he went 19-26-9 with a 2.92 GAA and .914 save percentage. Flames coach Glen Gulutzan isn't sounding the panic alarm just yet. "I'm not going to judge," he said. "It's really early. It's a little different for goalies. They see three practices, and if you think of all of their skates in the summer, it's pretty tough for them when guys are playing shinny hockey ... so it's good to get them minutes."
More News
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Traded to Calgary•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Not being actively shopped, per GM•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Makes 42 saves in loss during season finale•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Gives up three goals in OT loss•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Confirmed for Tuesday start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...