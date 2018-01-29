Flames' Mike Smith: Gets nod against Vegas

Smith will be the home starter against Vegas on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The All-Star was shining indeed before his weekend trip to Tampa Bay, posting a .944 save percentage and 1.87 GAA in his last 10 appearances. Unfortunately for Smith, Vegas has made life miserable for goaltenders all season, as they rank second in the NHL for goals scored per game (3.38), and ninth for shots on net per contest (33.1). The 35-year-old will need his best stuff as he attempts to stifle the high-flying offense.