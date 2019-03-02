Smith is slated to start at home versus the Wild on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith turned his season around in February, with a 5-2-1 record, 2.43 GAA and a .919 save percentage over eight appearances. He faces a Wild team that averaged three goals per game in seven road contests in February. Smith is on a personal five-game winning streak entering Saturday's showdown.