Flames' Mike Smith: Gets start on ceremony night
Smith is slated to start at home versus the Wild on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith turned his season around in February, with a 5-2-1 record, 2.43 GAA and a .919 save percentage over eight appearances. He faces a Wild team that averaged three goals per game in seven road contests in February. Smith is on a personal five-game winning streak entering Saturday's showdown.
