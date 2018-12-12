Flames' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod
Smith will guard the goal in Wednesday's home game against the Flyers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith has been red hot over the past few weeks, picking up six consecutive wins while posting an admirable 1.59 GAA and .936 save percentage over that span. The 36-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his 12th victory of the season in a home matchup with a Flyers team that's averaging 3.29 goals per game on the road this campaign, sixth in the NHL.
