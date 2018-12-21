Smith will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Blues, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith struggled in his last appearance Dec. 12 against the Flyers, surrendering four goals on 14 shots before being replaced by David Rittich for the final frame of the eventual 6-5 win. The veteran netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 12th victory of the season in a home matchup with a Blues team that's 5-7-2 on the road this campaign.