Flames' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod
Smith will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Blues, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith struggled in his last appearance Dec. 12 against the Flyers, surrendering four goals on 14 shots before being replaced by David Rittich for the final frame of the eventual 6-5 win. The veteran netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 12th victory of the season in a home matchup with a Blues team that's 5-7-2 on the road this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...