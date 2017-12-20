Flames' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod against Blues

Smith will tend the twine versus St. Louis on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith's numbers in his last five outings haven't been all that bad -- 1.77 GAA and .932 save percentage -- but unfortunately he still has earned just one win over that stretch. The netminder ran into similar problems during his time in Arizona as the best player on a underperforming team. On the year, the veteran has recorded 13 victories in 29 outings and could struggle to reach the 30-win mark for the sixth consecutive season.