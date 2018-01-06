Flames' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod for Saturday's match

Smith will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Ducks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith has played pretty well recently, compiling a 3-2-0 record while posting a 2.43 GAA and .928 save percentage in his last five appearances. The 35-year-old netminder will look to pick up a third straight victory in a home matchup with a Ducks team that's 9-6-6 on the road this season.

