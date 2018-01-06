Flames' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod for Saturday's match
Smith will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Ducks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith has played pretty well recently, compiling a 3-2-0 record while posting a 2.43 GAA and .928 save percentage in his last five appearances. The 35-year-old netminder will look to pick up a third straight victory in a home matchup with a Ducks team that's 9-6-6 on the road this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...