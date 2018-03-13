Flames' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt

Smith will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith was shaky in his return from injury Sunday against the Islanders, surrendering four goals on 26 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The 35-year-old backstop will look to get back on track and pick up his 24th victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a hot Oilers team that's won three straight games.