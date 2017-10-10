Flames' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's contest
Smith will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Kings.
Smith was unbeatable in his last start, turning aside all 43 shots he faced en route to an impressive 2-0 victory over the Ducks on Monday. If he's able to keep up his strong play, the 35-year-old backstop may prove to be one of the biggest steals of this year's drafts by season's end.
More News
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Finally ends team's drought in Anaheim•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Set to face off with Ducks•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Earns first win with new team•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Will tend the twine Saturday•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Stops 42 shots in loss•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Starting season opener•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...