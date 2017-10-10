Play

Flames' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's contest

Smith will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Kings.

Smith was unbeatable in his last start, turning aside all 43 shots he faced en route to an impressive 2-0 victory over the Ducks on Monday. If he's able to keep up his strong play, the 35-year-old backstop may prove to be one of the biggest steals of this year's drafts by season's end.

