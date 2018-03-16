Flames' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod Friday

Smith will tend the twine for Friday's clash with San Jose, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith is coming off a 28-save shutout performance versus the Oilers and will look to carry that momentum forward against the Sharks. The veteran is 12-9-3 in his career versus San Jose, along with an impressive .940 save percentage. If the netminder can cage the Sharks, he would put his time in a good position to secure a Wild Card spot.