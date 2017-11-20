Flames' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod Monday

Smith will be between the pipes against the Capitals on Monday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith has faced a lot of rubber in his previous five outings (141 shots on goal), which has seen him give up four or more goals in three of those contests. Fortunately for the Ontario native -- and fantasy owners -- the offense has bailed him out and helped him earn a 3-1-0 record. Facing opposing netminder Braden Holtby, Smith probably shouldn't count on a lot of offensive support and will have to perform significantly better if he wants to come away with the victory.