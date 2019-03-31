Flames' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod Sunday
Smith will patrol the crease for Sunday's tilt in San Jose, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
While Smith's 2018-19 campaign has been largely disappointing, he's turned things around over the last month and a half. In his last 11 outings, he's 7-4-0 with a 1.75 GAA and .927 save percentage, allowing two or fewer goals in 10 of those games. The Sharks will provide a tough test, but consider using Smith while he's on a hot streak.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...