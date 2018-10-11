Flames' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod Thursday

Smith will tend the twine for Thursday's road clash with St. Louis.

On Tuesday, the plan was for David Rittich to start Thursday's matchup with the Blues, but after Smith posted a 43-save shutout, it appears coach Bill Peters wants to let the veteran continue rolling. The Ontario native will be looking for a third consecutive win versus a St. Louis squad that is averaging 2.50 goals -- albeit through just two games.

