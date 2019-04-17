Flames' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Smith will be between the pipes on the road against Colorado for Wednesday's Game 4 matchup, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith faced a barrage of rubber in the last two games (95 shots) while allowing nine goals to find the back of the net. The veteran will need some help if he is going to stop the Avs from running away with the series, particularly from his defensemen in limiting the number of shot attempts.
