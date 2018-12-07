Smith will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Predators, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith was unbeatable in his last start Thursday against the Wild, turning aside all 31 shots en route to a 2-0 shutout victory. The veteran backstop will look to stay sharp and pick up a sixth consecutive victory in a home matchup with a Nashville club that's averaging 3.31 goals per game on the road this campaign, sixth in the NHL.