Flames' Mike Smith: Gets Sunday's starting nod

Smith will be in the blue paint for Sunday's matchup with Washington, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith has been surprisingly good in the 2017-18 season, his first with Calgary. The veteran netminder hasn't finished a season with a goals-against average of less than 2.58 or a save percentage higher than .916 since 2011-12, but 10 games into the new campaign, Smith owns a 2.44 GAA and .927 save percentage. While his opponents scored five goals in their last game, it came Saturday against Edmonton, which means they could have tired legs Sunday.

