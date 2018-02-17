Flames' Mike Smith: Gets work in Saturday morning
Smith (lower body) returned to the ice ahead of his teammates Saturday morning, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
The Flames are scheduled to take on the Panthers for a 10:00 p.m. ET start. While Smith's injury is not considered serious, it doesn't appear that coach Glen Gulutzan is quite ready to name a starter for the upcoming contest. Smith shouldn't be an option since he took to the ice before anyone else.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...