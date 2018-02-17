Flames' Mike Smith: Gets work in Saturday morning

Smith (lower body) returned to the ice ahead of his teammates Saturday morning, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

The Flames are scheduled to take on the Panthers for a 10:00 p.m. ET start. While Smith's injury is not considered serious, it doesn't appear that coach Glen Gulutzan is quite ready to name a starter for the upcoming contest. Smith shouldn't be an option since he took to the ice before anyone else.