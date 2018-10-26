Flames' Mike Smith: Gives up six goals in 29 minutes
Smith gave up six goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 9-1 loss to the Penguins.
Smith was chased just halfway into the game, making way for backup David Rittich, who gave up three goals on 15 shots himself. The 36-year-old netminder came into this game with a 3.38 GAA and .885 save percentage, so he's off to a forgettable start despite posting a 43-save shutout in Nashville during his third appearance of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.