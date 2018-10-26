Flames' Mike Smith: Gives up six goals in 29 minutes

Smith gave up six goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 9-1 loss to the Penguins.

Smith was chased just halfway into the game, making way for backup David Rittich, who gave up three goals on 15 shots himself. The 36-year-old netminder came into this game with a 3.38 GAA and .885 save percentage, so he's off to a forgettable start despite posting a 43-save shutout in Nashville during his third appearance of the season.