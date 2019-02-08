Smith stopped 21 of 24 shots in Thursday's 5-2 home loss to the Sharks.

Smith replaced David Rittich after Calgary's starter conceded two goals on the first six shots fired his way. Smith may have been battling a bit of rust, as the veteran netminder was making only his sixth appearance since the beginning of January. No official announcement has been made on who will start for the Flames on Saturday in Vancouver.

