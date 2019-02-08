Flames' Mike Smith: Gives up three in relief appearance
Smith stopped 21 of 24 shots in Thursday's 5-2 home loss to the Sharks.
Smith replaced David Rittich after Calgary's starter conceded two goals on the first six shots fired his way. Smith may have been battling a bit of rust, as the veteran netminder was making only his sixth appearance since the beginning of January. No official announcement has been made on who will start for the Flames on Saturday in Vancouver.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...