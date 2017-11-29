Flames' Mike Smith: Gives up three in Tuesday's loss
Smith allowed three goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Toronto.
Smith was beaten once in each period before Leo Komarov's empty-netter concluded the scoring with one second left. The veteran netminder benefited from a slower pace after facing at least 40 shots in each of his previous two appearances, but his team fired just 20 shots on goal in this one and didn't get on the board until the visitors had established a 3-0 lead. Smith's winless in his past three appearances after securing six victories over the previous eight.
