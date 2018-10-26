Flames' Mike Smith: Guarding crease Saturday

Smith will get the start at home against the Capitals on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith will be back in goal after getting chased from the net by the Penguins on Thursday. The netminder allowed six goals on 21 shots for an abysmal 12.41 GAA and .714 save percentage. It was the fifth time this season the Ontario native allowed four or more goals to find the back of the net. Facing off with the Capitals, who are sporting leagues second most potent offense (3.89 goals per game) won't make Smith's chances of shaking off his bad start any easier.