Flames' Mike Smith: Hand not so hot right now
Smith made 19 saves in a 2-1 loss to Winnipeg on Saturday.
Smith has only allowed four goals in his last two starts, but both have been losses. And he hasn't won since Feb. 26. The Flames will ride the hot hand in net and that looks like David Rittich right now. But they won't hesitate to put Smith in if gets his mojo going.
