Smith turned aside 34 of 38 shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

Calgary held a 5-2 lead heading into the third period, but Smith had to withstand a furious comeback attempt by Pittsburgh that featured two Evgeni Malkin power-play tallies to earn the win. In fact, three of the four Penguins goals came while the Flames were short-handed, and the fourth was scored just after a Sam Bennett roughing penalty had expired, so Smith's performance was better than it looks on paper. Even so, the veteran netminder has a 3.33 GAA and .896 save percentage through eight outings to begin 2019, and he'll remain stuck in a timeshare with David Rittich until one of them heats up -- or the front office brings in a more reliable No. 1 goalie at the trade deadline.