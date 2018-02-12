Flames' Mike Smith: Helped off ice during Sunday's game
Smith had to be helped off the ice with just 1.1 seconds left in Sunday's tilt against the Islanders with what appeared to be a groin injury, Kristen Anderson of the Calgary Sun reports.
After making a game-clinching save on John Tavares, Smith dropped to the ice, and needed two teammates to help him to the locker room. This is undoubtedly unfortunate for the 35-year-old as his .921 save percentage is the second highest mark of his career, and a big reason why Calgary is currently sitting at third in the Pacific Division. His availability for Tuesday's clash with Boston should be released by the team in the upcoming days, and if he isn't able to recover in time, David Rittich figures to receive the starting duties.
