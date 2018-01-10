Flames' Mike Smith: Holds off Wild in OT win

Smith saved 33 of 35 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Minnesota.

The veteran backstop has now won four consecutive games with 10 goals allowed, and he's up to an 18-13-3 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.55 GAA for the campaign. Those numbers make Smith a serviceable asset in the majority of fantasy settings, and his recent run has him on the fringe of matchup-proof territory. It's definitely worth noting that Calgary's next three stops on its current road trip are at Tampa Bay, Florida and Carolina. so it's not an ideal upcoming schedule for Smith.