Flames' Mike Smith: In goal against Ducks
Smith will guard the cage on the road against Anaheim on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
In his last five outings, Smith has posted a 2-2-1 record, 4.20 GAA and .853 save percentage. At this rate, the veteran could face the possibility of failing to reach the 20-win mark for the fourth time in the last five years. The Ducks are scoring 2.40 goals per game (third worst in the league), but could get back Ryan Kesler (undisclosed) and/or Ryan Getzlaf (upper body) Tuesday.
