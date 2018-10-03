Flames' Mike Smith: In goal against host Vancouver
Smith will cover the road net for Wednesday's season opener versus the Canucks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith posted a 25-22-6 record, 2.65 GAA and .916 save percentage over 55 games in his debut season with the Flames. He traveled with the club for the O.R.G games in China -- which was a special series against the Bruins in Senzhen and Beijing -- and the veteran ended up going 1-2-1 with a 3.53 GAA and .848 over four preseason contests in all. Those numbers leave a lot to be desired, so fantasy owners using Smith will no doubt be hoping that he finds his footing as soon as Wednesday evening.
