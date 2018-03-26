Flames' Mike Smith: In goal against Kings
Smith will get the nod for Monday's matchup with Los Angeles.
Smith has dropped five of his six outings back from a lower-body injury that cost him to miss 13 games. Over this rough patch, the netminder has logged a 3.79 GAA and .861 save percentage -- a rough ending to his 2017-18 campaign. Calgary could still technically claim a Wild Card spot, but the veteran will have to be near perfect to make a run in the final six contests.
More News
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Chased in fourth straight loss•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Looking to right ship against divisional foes•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Struggles again in defeat•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Road starter against Coyotes•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 27 saves in Sunday's loss•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Starting Sunday in Vegas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...