Flames' Mike Smith: In goal against Kings

Smith will get the nod for Monday's matchup with Los Angeles.

Smith has dropped five of his six outings back from a lower-body injury that cost him to miss 13 games. Over this rough patch, the netminder has logged a 3.79 GAA and .861 save percentage -- a rough ending to his 2017-18 campaign. Calgary could still technically claim a Wild Card spot, but the veteran will have to be near perfect to make a run in the final six contests.