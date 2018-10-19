Flames' Mike Smith: In goal Friday

Smith will get the home starting nod against the Predators on Friday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith is 3-2-0 to start the season, but is sporting a 3.23 GAA, which would be the worst of his NHL career if it carried through the year. Despite a somewhat lackluster offense (3.17 goals per game) the Predators have just one loss so far, with Smith the next goalie up to face the potential President's Trophy contenders.

