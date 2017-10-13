Flames' Mike Smith: In goal Friday

Smith will be between the pipes against the Senators on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith will be making his fifth consecutive start to open the season versus Ottawa -- having posted a 3-1-0 record in his previous appearances. The Ontario native has faced more rubber than any other netminder in the league (160 shots) and could be in line for another heavy workload considering the Senators are averaging 37.3 shots per game.